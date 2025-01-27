No Problem, Armley Ridge Road: Masked men rob Leeds store with suspected handgun - police appeal for witnesses
The incident happened yesterday evening (January 26) when two masked men entered the No Problem convenience store on Armley Ridge Road.
Armed with what appeared to be a handgun, the two men threatened a staff member inside before fleeing with a quantity of cash, cigarettes and alcohol.
Police were called at about 8.30pm.
The staff member was left "unharmed but very shaken", West Yorkshire Police confirmed.
A spokesperson for the force said: "A number of enquiries remain ongoing and anyone who saw either of the males fleeing the scene or has information or footage which may assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101 referencing police crime number 13250047909.
"Information can also be given online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111."