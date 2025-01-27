Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are searching for two men wanted for an armed robbery in Leeds on Sunday.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened yesterday evening (January 26) when two masked men entered the No Problem convenience store on Armley Ridge Road.

Armed with what appeared to be a handgun, the two men threatened a staff member inside before fleeing with a quantity of cash, cigarettes and alcohol.

Police are searching for two men two robbed the No Problem convenience store on Armley Ridge Road in Leeds on Sunday. | Google/National World

Police were called at about 8.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The staff member was left "unharmed but very shaken", West Yorkshire Police confirmed.

A spokesperson for the force said: "A number of enquiries remain ongoing and anyone who saw either of the males fleeing the scene or has information or footage which may assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101 referencing police crime number 13250047909.

"Information can also be given online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111."