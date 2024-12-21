Staff screamed as masked machete-waving robber burst into Leeds Chinese takeaway

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A desperate robber who burst into a Chinese takeaway waving a machete about, shouted “money, money” as staff screamed in horror.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Woolerton was handed a lengthy jail sentence for the terrifying ordeal at the family-run China Express on Clark Road in Cross Green.

Leeds Crown Court heard that the shop was closed and the workers were totting up the night’s takings when Woolerton came in through a side door at around 11pm on June 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wearing a hooded top pulled over his head and a mask, he walked to the front counter and began shouting for money, prosecutor Zanisha Herbert said.

The manager used a spoon to flick boiling oil at Woolerton in an effort to keep him away.

CCTV from the shop was played to the court and screams could be heard as Woolerton made attempts to grab cash.

Woolerton (pictured) tried to rob the China Express takeaway in Cross Green while masked and waving a machete. (pics by WYP / National World) | WYP / National World

He fled empty handed with another unidentified male who was waiting for him. But 48-year-old Woolerton had slipped and cut himself while in the shop, leaving his DNA behind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Knowing the police were after him, Woolerton, of East Park Mount, Richmond Hill, handed himself into Elland Road Police Station in October, but refused to answer questions during his interview.

Held on remand at HMP Leeds following his arrest, he appeared in court via video link this week where he admitted a charge of attempted robbery and possession of a bladed article.

Mitigating, Shannon Woodley said despite Woolerton’s 29 previous offences, this type of crime was “out of character”.

She said: “He was in a bad place, he recently lost his mother and sister to cancer in short succession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He had nowhere to live. At the time he did not care if he lived or died. He tells me he is now thinking clearly.

“He wants to write a letter to the victim and wants to express his remorse for what happened, that nobody should have to go through that and he feels very ashamed of himself.

“He is fed up of making the excuses. He recognises he is the reason for being in the situation he is in.”

Judge Simon Phillips KC jailed him for 60 months and gave him an indefinite restraining order to keep him away from the takeaway.