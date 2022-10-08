Contentious new rules for Leeds taxi drivers guilty of minor motoring offences will stand, after a group of councillors upheld the decision to introduce them.

Private hire drivers who clock up nine penalty points for offences such as speeding will risk having their licences revoked by the city council.

That’s down from the 12 point threshold that’s been in force for the best part of a decade.

The new policy, which was approved by the Labour-run administration last month, was “called in” for scrutiny by a group of opposition councillors who’ve been critical of the decision.

But a cross-party committee voted against asking senior councillors to reconsider at a meeting on Friday.

Driver unions have bitterly opposed the new policy too, claiming it’s unfair and will lead to an exodus from the trade, as well as making it harder for passengers to get a taxi.

The council however insists the move will improve passenger safety and has come about because of new government guidance to all local authorities.

They also claim revoking a licence will be a “last resort” measure, rather than automatic.

But Conservative councillor Billy Flynn, who led the call-in, told the meeting: “The important thing to remember here is we’re talking about guidance.

“Guidance is flexible and there’s an element within the guidance to allow you to make alterations to whatever policy you have in place.

“You might ask yourself why we’re trying to change a very successful system which has been in place for nine years.

“Since the current policy came into force nine years ago, only six drivers have had their licence revoked because of an accummulation of points.

“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

Councillor Flynn said that the taxi trade had been one of the “hardest hit” by the Covid-pandemic and the post-lockdown world.

In response, the council’s deputy leader, Councillor Debra Coupar, said the measures were “not disproportionate”.

She also insisted the local authority had listened to the trade, by adopting a more lenient policy than other councils.

Many other local authorities are imposing a seven-point threshold on licences before they are potentially revoked.

Leeds City Council had planned to do the same, but upped the threshold to nine after a backlash from the drivers.

Councillor Coupar said: “Some of the the trade remain opposed but I’d say now they’re in the minority and not the majority, because we’ve worked so hard to adapt the policy to ensure the trade are more comfortable with the approach we’re taking.

“Indeed a lot of the trade have told me they’re pleased that excellent standards of driving in Leeds will be kept because of this policy.

In response to criticism about how the council consulted over the move, she added: “As an authority we’ve gone above and beyond everything that’s been laid down in statutory guidance, legislation or anything else that’s written down.

“We’ve consulted, we’ve further consulted, we’ve engaged, we’ve changed and we’ve adapted and we’ve come forward with a policy that’s acceptable and the right thing to do.”

Six councillors voted in favour of upholding the council’s decision, with three voting against.

Speaking after the meeting, the chair of the Leeds Private Hire Drivers Organisation (LPHDO) disputed Coun Coupar’s assertion that most drivers now back the policy.

Ahmad Hussain said: “Nobody in the trade is happy with this.

“All taxi drivers have a responsibility to uphold public safety. We’re not hiding from that or denying that.

“But how is this fair when citizens across the country can have up to 17 or 18 points and not lose their licence? Do courts not have any regard for public safety?

