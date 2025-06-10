Breaking
North Farm Road, Gipton: Armed police swarm Leeds street after man seen chasing people with 'bladed implement'
Armed officers were deployed to a Leeds neighbourhood last night after reports of a man chasing people with a weapon.
The alarm was raised shortly after 7pm on Monday (June 9), when witnesses reported a man armed with a "bladed implement" outside a property on North Farm Road in the Gipton area.
West Yorkshire Police responded with armed officers, backed by a National Police Air Service helicopter.
A 34-year-old man, confirmed to be from a nearby address, was arrested shortly afterwards on suspicion of affray, possession of an offensive weapon and theft of a motorbike.
He remains in custody as of Tuesday morning, and police enquiries into the incident are ongoing.