Armed police have rushed to a street in Leeds after reports of a man seen with a gun.

Police were called at 11.01am this morning (Friday, December 27) to an incident on Parkwood Crescent, Beeston.

They responded to a report of windows being smashed at an address by a male who had driven off in a car.

Police were called to an incident on Parkwood Crescent, Beeston. | Google/NW

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “There were reports that the male had been seen with what appeared to be a handgun, and armed officers were deployed to secure the scene and to carry out enquiries.

“There was no immediate evidence of a firearm discharge, but a scene remains in place to undergo forensic examination.

“A male was arrested a short time later at an address in Dewsbury Road and a further male was arrested after a car was stopped by armed officers in Rowland Road.”

Detectives from Leeds District CID are carrying out enquiries into the incident. Initial enquiries indicate the parties involved are known to each other.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting log 527 of December 27 or online via 101LiveChat.