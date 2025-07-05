Foundry Avenue Gipton: Armed police scrambled to Leeds street after reports of 'man with a weapon'
Emergency services were called to Foundry Avenue, located between Harehills and Gipton, at 3.14pm yesterday afternoon (Friday, July 4).
Officers responded following a report of a man in possession of a weapon.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Armed officers attended and discovered one man had suffered a head injury. He was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are being treated as minor.
“A man aged 22 has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody at this time.”
Enquiries remain ongoing at the scene to establish the circumstances of what happened.