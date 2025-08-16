Telford Place Hunslet: Armed police deployed to Leeds street after reports of two chased with a knife
At 3.47am today (Saturday, August 16), police received a report of a disturbance in Telford Place, Hunslet. The caller reported seeing a male with what looked like a knife who had chased after two other males.
As enquiries were being made into this report, police located a man with a puncture wound in Telford Road.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson: “Armed officers were deployed to the location to assist with an area search. This resulted in two men aged 25 and 35 being arrested on suspicion of affray.
“Both men were also taken to hospital for treatment to injuries. They were later discharged into police custody.”
Leeds District CID is continuing to investigate this incident and anyone with information which may assist is asked to contact the team on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting crime reference 13250468749.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.