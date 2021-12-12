Appeal for information on missing Leeds man last seen in Gledhow area
Police are appealing for information to help trace a man who has gone missing in Leeds.
Officers are concerned for the welfare of Ishfak Hussain, 32, who was reported missing from the Gledhow area in the early hours of this morning.
He is described as 6ft tall and of medium build. He is possibly wearing a black hoodie, black jogging bottoms and a black baseball cap.
Anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could assist in tracing him is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log 259 of December 12 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.