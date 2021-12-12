Officers are concerned for the welfare of Ishfak Hussain, 32, who was reported missing from the Gledhow area in the early hours of this morning.

He is described as 6ft tall and of medium build. He is possibly wearing a black hoodie, black jogging bottoms and a black baseball cap.

Anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could assist in tracing him is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log 259 of December 12 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat