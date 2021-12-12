Police appealing for information in search for missing Leeds 21-year-old
Police are continuing to appeal for information to help trace a woman who has gone missing in Leeds with concerns for her welfare.
Hannah Davies, 21, was last seen in the early hours of Saturday morning in Leeds City Centre.
She is described as 5ft 8ins tall with dark blonde hair. The CCTV images show the clothing she was last seen wearing.
Detective Inspector Guy Shackleton, of Leeds District CID, said: “We are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries to locate Hannah so we can check that she is okay.
“We would like to hear from anyone who has seen her or who has any information that could assist in tracing her.
“We want to make it very clear that she is not in any trouble and our only interest is in her welfare.
“We would ask that Hannah herself or anyone who knows her current whereabouts contacts us immediately.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log number 2023 of December 10 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.
