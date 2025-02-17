Leeds served up an absolute thriller in Monday night’s clash against Sunderland under the Elland Road lights.

Two substitutes combined to stunning effect as Leeds United moved top and two points clear at the Championship’s summit with an incredible 2-1 victory against Monday night’s visitors Sunderland.

The fourth-placed Black Cats put themselves on course to leave Elland Road with a huge victory after Wilson Isidor put the visitors ahead in the 32 minute.

Leeds, though, drew level in the 78th minute as two men from the bench combined as a peach of a free-kick cross from Joe Rothwell was headed home by Pascal Struijk.

Elland Road erupted but that was nothing compared to the wild scenes sparked in the 95th minute as another lovely cross from Rothwell was again headed home by game changing Struijk.

The victory took Leeds back into first place, two points above next Monday night’s hosts Sheffield United and now with a seven-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion places back to third-placed Burnley.

Sunderland lined up seven points behind Leeds in fourth place and the Black Cats were denied by a smart double save from Illan Meslier with just three minutes on the clock.

The Frenchman first parried away Jobe Bellingham's shot from the edge of the box and then reacted quickly to block the Patrick Roberts follow-up attempt from close range.

Leeds then dominated possession with the Black Cats pushed right back in the Whites half yet Daniel Farke's side were unable to test keeper Anthony Patterson as plenty of attacks came to nothing.

Sunderland, meanwhile, looked a big threat on the break, especially through striker Isidor who fired the visitors in front with 32 minutes on the clock.

From a free kick in defence, Daniel Ballard's pass sent Isidor away down the right flank but with Ethan Ampadu in front of him.

Isidor, though, was able to turn Ampadu en route to making his way into the box and the striker then fired home a clinical finish that found the bottom right corner after bouncing back off the left hand post.

Leeds looked to respond and the Whites again had plenty of possession but their first shot on target only arrived in the 43rd minute when a weak effort from Dan James after cutting inside was easily saved.

Sunderland then squandered another good chance as Isidor sent a free header from a free-kick straight at Meslier, after which there was a flashpoint as Luke O'Nien got on top of the Whites keeper.

Joe Rodon came over to bundle O'Nien out of the way and then went head to head with Isidor but only O'Nien was booked.

In the final minute of first half stoppage time, a James header from a Firpo cross was hacked away near the line and that was that as Sunderland entered the interval 1-0 up.

Sunderland then squandered another good chance just one minute into the second half as a neat pass from Roberts into the box picked out Trai Hume who fired a volley straight at Meslier who saved.

Leeds, though, began to turn the screw and there was fury inside Elland Road when the Black Cats survived strong Whites shouts for a penalty as Brenden Aaronson's cross was stopped by Chris Rigg's arm. It was a huge call.

Sunderland also remained a threat and Roberts darted in from the right and unleashed a decent low shot which required another good Meslier save.

Back came Leeds, Joel Piroe letting fly from the edge of the area but shooting too near to Patterson who beat his shot away.

It looked like being one of those nights but two substitutes then combined to draw the Whites level in the 78th minute.

From a free kick on the left touchline, Rothwell delivered a peach of a delivery into the box and Struijk soared high to flick home a lovely header beyond Patterson and cause Elland Road to erupt.

Roared on in a cauldron of noise, Leeds then pressed for a winner but Sunderland looked set to leave with a 1-1 draw until an incredible late twist in the fifth minute of added time.

A Bogle shot that was heading for the bottom right corner was tipped wide for a corner by Black Cats keeper Patterson and incredibly the corner led to Leeds bagging a 95th-minute winner with the last action of the game.

Amazingly, the same two players combined once more, Sunderland clearing the corner but Leeds reworking the ball to Rothwell who sent in another beautiful cross which picked out Struijk who headed home from close range to send Elland Road wild.

Leeds United v Sunderland: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo (Byram 90); Tanaka (Struijk 71), Gruev (Rothwell 71); James, Solomon (Ramazani 78), Aaronson (Joseph 78), Piroe. Subs: Darlow, Schmidt, Guilavogui, Gnonto.

Attendance: 36,804.