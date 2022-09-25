The children of Abida Karim hosted a memorial service for her on Saturday at Whimoor Cemetery where her family and friends paid their respects.

The service was held two years to the day that Abida was murdered at the age of 39 by her abusive husband of 21 years, Sajid Pervez, who pleaded guilty to murder and was ordered to serve a minimum of 22 years in prison in February 2021.

Sawaira Sajid, 22, Abida’s eldest daughter, explained that she wanted to host the memorial service after her and her five sisters and brother were unable to say goodbye properly at the funeral in October 2020.

The seven children of Abida Karim held a touching memorial service for their mum at Whinmoor Cemetery (Photo: Steve Riding)

Sawaira, known as ‘Ria’, said: “My dad’s family was very much in control of things and we were only told about the funeral two hours before it started. We weren’t able to get her flowers or send her off the way we wanted to.

“Not only did we lose our mum in the most tragic way imaginable, but we were never allowed to properly say goodbye.

"It was very distressing and very traumatic for us.”

As part of the memorial service, Ria and her siblings arrived in a horse and carriage and she and a number of others read out tributes to Abida.

Speaking to the YEP, Ria said: “She was the most perfect woman. And I’m not just saying that because she’s my mum.

"She was a lot of people’s support network. She always knew what to say and how to help.”

Abida also loved cooking, helped with children’s charities and took great pride in her appearance, often wearing bright, colourful clothes.

On she coped with her mum’s tragic death, Ria said: “It was really hard. I don’t think there’s a pain in the world like losing a mother. Especially one that did everything for her kids.

"I was 20 when it happened and still relied on her so it was really heart breaking.”

Ria has now legally fostered her six younger siblings and taken on the responsibilities that her mum carried out for her.

She said that the experience has been challenging but worth it, adding: “No day is the same and there’s been a lot of growing up to do but it’s so rewarding.”

Ria also opened up about what it was like living with an abusive father, saying that she has memories of her dad assaulting Abida from as young as five.

She said: “It was horrid to live with; knowing that there could be a day that my dad was going to kill my mum because of the way he would beat her.

"We were full of adrenaline all the time because our bodies were in survival mode.

"The atmosphere in the house would depend on what mood he was in. If he was in a bad mood we were all in a bad way.”

She said that she called the police multiple times before Abida’s death, saying: “I just knew this day would come.