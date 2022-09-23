The six daughters and one son of Abida Karim will host the service at Whinmoor Cemetery at 3pm tomorrow (Saturday) and have invited anyone who wishes to pay their respects to join them.

The service will be held two years to the day that Abida, 39, was murdered by her abusive husband of 21 years, Sajid Pervez, on September 24 2020. Pervez pleaded guilty to murder in February 2021 and was ordered to serve a minimum of 22 years in prison.

Sawaira Sajid, 22, Abida’s eldest daughter, has now legally fostered her six younger siblings, saying this was the only way that she could keep her family together after they tragically lost their mum.

Ria Sajid (left) has organised a memorial event for her 'perfect' mum Abida Karim

Sawaira, who is known as ‘Ria’, said that her and her siblings were not informed about their mother’s funeral service, which had been organised by her father’s family, until just a few hours before it was due to start.

She said: “Not only did we lose our mum in the most tragic way imaginable, but we were never allowed to properly say goodbye.

"This has added to the deep pain of losing our beautiful mum.”

To honour their mother’s memory, the children have planned a special memorial service at Whinmoor Cemetery, for family and friends to give their mother the send-off she deserved.

Ria said that her and her siblings will arrive at the cemetery on a horse and carriage and then tributes will be read out by her and others close to Abida.

Flowers will also be laid and afterwards there will be a gathering to “celebrate her life and remember her”.

A headstone is also currently in the process of being made for Abida and friends, family and people that she knew within the Harehills community are expected to attend the memorial.

Ria said: “Our Mother died a hero to us, and we want the world to remember her for the beautiful human being that she was.