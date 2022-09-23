Khayri McLean died in hospital in Leeds following an attack close to the entrance of North Huddersfield Trust School (NHTS) in Woodhouse Hill at 2.45pm on Wednesday, West Yorkshire Police said.

The mother of Khayri’s girlfriend said her daughter had described him as “the perfect boy”.

Sherrin James, who left flowers at the scene on Thursday, said her daughter Shyana, 16, had been going out with him for around eight months.

The scene close to the entrance of North Huddersfield Trust School in Woodhouse Hill, Huddersfield, and, inset, Khayri McLean.

The 35-year-old said the pair were “literally inseparable”, adding: “He was her first proper boyfriend. She absolutely adored him and he absolutely adored her. She said he was perfect.”

Police have now confirmed that a second teenager, a 15-year-old boy, has been arrested in connection with Kyayri’s death.

He was arrested yesterday and is in police custody.

A 16-year-old boy who was arrested yesterday also remains in custody.

A police spokesperson said the attack on Khayri is being treated as a targeted incident and specialist detectives are continuing to conduct a wide range of enquiries across the Huddersfield area.