A1 Wetherby: Two men arrested after police use stinger in 140mph motorway chase near Leeds
At around 5.30pm last night (Tuesday, October 15) North Yorkshire Police received information from colleagues in Durham that a car was heading along the A1, linked to a burglary in their area.
Police tracked the car to Wetherby Services where it failed to stop for officers and drove off at speed.
A NYP spokesperson said: “Officers followed the car that reached speeds in excess of 140mph, driving erratically along the A1 until it left the motorway at junction 44 where officers used a stinger device to deflate its tyres.
“It continued travelling before coming to a stop nearby and the occupants then ran from the vehicle. They were arrested in fields in the Aberford area following a short foot chase.”
The two men, one aged 25, from Doncaster and one aged 29, of no fixed address, were both arrested on suspicion of burglary, dangerous driving, failing to stop for the police, possessing a knife and drug driving.
They were taken into police custody and will be transferred into the custody of Durham Constabulary.