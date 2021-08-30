Gareth Monaghan bit the victim to her breast area and held her by the throat during the incident which was described by a judge as a "serious prolonged assault."

Leeds Crown Court heard Monaghan had been in a relationship with the woman for five months before the incident, which took place on September 28 last year.

Nicoletta Alistari, prosecuting, said the couple began arguing at 9.30am and Monaghan told the woman he was going to get his things and leave.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Crown Court.

The woman grabbed Monaghan and hit him during a struggle and his TV and Xbox were smashed.

Monaghan then bit the woman to the breast and grabbed her by the neck.

Ms Alistari said the defendant held the victim at arm's length for 20 seconds before letting go.

She suffered a bite wound and reddening to her throat and neck area.

Monaghan, 28, of Shakespeare Lawn, Leeds, was arrested and later told police that he stopped the attack "after the red mist lifted."

He pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The court heard Monaghan pleaded guilty to the offence on the basis that he had used excessive self defence.

Monaghan has previous convictions for assaulting a police officer and being drunk and disorderly.

Phillip Morris, mitigating, said Monaghan was sorry for what he had done.

The barrister said: "He was ultimately responsible for using excessive force."

Mr Morris said Monaghan had never been violent towards the victim previously and was willing to accept help to address his offending.

Monaghan was given a 15-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.

He was ordered to take part in a 33-day course designed to prevent him reoffending.

Monaghan must also complete 10 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Recorder Kama Melly QC said: "What took place was a very serious prolonged assault which involved threats and strangulation.

"As the stronger and larger person of the two of you, you knew there were options other than biting her and holding her at arm's length.

"It is that aspect of your behaviour that causes concern.