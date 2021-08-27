Officers discovered 33 plants growing in the property on Raynville Court on March 26, 2019.

Leeds Crown Court heard the property was equipped with "sophisticated" heating and lighting equipment and the electricity supply had been bypassed.

Martin Parsons was arrested over the illegal operation.

Raynville Court, Bramley

Clare Walsh, prosecuting, said the plants were capable of producing around 1.8kgs of cannabis with a street value of £18,000.

The court heard Parsons was also arrested in possession of a bag of cannabis on December 4, 2019.

Parsons, 28, of Oakland Close, Leeds, pleaded guilty to producing cannabis, possession of cannabis and abstracting electricity.

Anthony Longworth, mitigating, said: "The defendant thought he was doing himself a favour.

"He was going to package it up for himself and save a lot of money.

"The plants have already been destroyed and he hasn't gained money - he's lost it."

Mr Longworth said Parsons had not been in trouble in almost two years since the offending and was living a more settled lifestyle.

The barrister said Parsons had also set up a painting and decorating business.

Parsons was given a four-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.