Among the criminals who were sentenced this month was murderer Robert Jean who stabbed his housemates to death in a frenzied attack, and killer Mark Metcalfe who stored a woman’s body in a wheelie bin outside his home.
After a very busy month for judges at Leeds Crown Court, here are 40 of the criminals who appeared in the dock -
1. Stephen Parker
Stephen Parker, 60, of Baslow Crescent, Barnsley, was jailed for seven years after admitting to arranging or facilitating the rape of a child, and three counts of possessing indecent images. The court heard how he tried to arrange a meeting in Wakefield with a supposed mum, setting out his sick intentions to rape her six-year-old daughter. | West Yorkshire Police
2. Marius Mihai
Marius Mihai, 19, was jailed for six years after admitting a dwelling burglary and theft. A couple returned to their flat on Concorde Street in 2022 and went to bed, but woke the next day and found their front door open. Items missing included a Samsung phone, an iPhone, a Dell laptop, an Apple watch and bank cards. | West Yorkshire Police
3. Connor Dunne
Connor Dunne, 22, of Baileys Crescent, was jailed for three years after admitting robbery and assault. He punched a student who tried to stop him from stealing his electric bike parked at the Sustainable Garden in Leeds University on October 10. | West Yorkshire Police
4. Stephen Black
Stephen Black, 36, of no fixed address, was jailed for 22 months after admitting ABH and strangulation. He beat and throttled his girlfriend after an argument at her home in New Wortley on October 28, then tried to hide in a wardrobe to avoid being arrested. | West Yorkshire Police
5. Philip Bryant
Philip Bryant, 33, formerly of Skinner Lane, Leeds, was given 21 months' jail after admitting to attacking a constable and a PCSO in Gipton in 2020. He is already serving a life sentence for being part of a group that murdered 19-year-old Emmanuel Nyabako last year. | West Yorkshire Police
6. Paul Harper
Paul Harper, 45, of Wickham Avenue, Boston Spa, was jailed for three years after admitting ABH, dangerous driving and having no licence or insurance. He mowed down a police officer when they tried to drag him from a car after a high-speed chase in Halton Moor on May 31. | West Yorkshire Police