A brutal killer who stabbed two housemates to death in a frenzied assault at the home they shared in Harehills - possibly over rent owed - has been handed a double life sentence.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robert Jean was found guilty after a trial at Leeds Crown Court of murdering Khaja Raisoddin Mohammed and Abdullah Mirzada, both of whom were found stabbed to death at the Hill Top Mount property in September last year.

Jean, 47, claimed he was in fear of the two victims, but no defensive wounds were found on either of the deceased, suggesting both were the victims of a surprise attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CCTV played during the two-week trial clearly showed Jean chasing Mr Mirzada from the house armed with a knife. Jean’s landlord, Mr Mohammed, was found critically injured in the basement of the house. He also died a short time later.

Jean (pictured left) was found guilty of murdering his housemates Mr Mirzada (bottom middle) and Mr Mohammed (bottom right) at the house on Hill Top Mount in Harehills (pics by WYP / National World) | WYP / National World

Two knives Jean placed in a bin were found to contain blood from the two victims, and Jean’s DNA. It was thought that a row escalated over two-months’ rent owed by Jean.

He was given a double life sentence and told he must serve a minimum of 34 years.

High Court judge, Justice Stephen Eyre, who presided over the trial, told Jean: “Your callous actions cut short the lives of those two good men. We will never know precisely what happened on that morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s because you have not had the courage either to admit what you did, or to say what had happened.

“The only account you gave was an entirely false one. You said they attacked you. I’m satisfied that was entirely false.

“It’s clear you have no remorse for your actions.”

During the trial, the court was told that Mali-born Jean had lived at the shared four-storey end-terrace home with the two deceased men, along with two others.

Known locally as “Uncle”, 65-year-old Mr Mohammed had rented the full house from a family and sub-let the rooms to the other tenants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Mohammed would provide out-of-work Jean with food and encourage him to find a job, which often led to arguments between them.

The day before the murders, Jean had told a local supermarket owner - whom he had work for - that “Uncle was doing his head in” because he was demanding the late rent money.

Shortly after 11am on Saturday, September 30 last year, a call was made to police by a resident that a man - 53-year-old Mr Mirzada - was laid motionless in the street.

He was found by police with multiple stab wounds and died minutes later. They also found Mr Mohammed with multiple stab wounds and a fractured skull in the basement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

A post-mortem found that Mr Mohammed died from 10 stab wounds to his back and neck. Stab marks were found on his ribcage and spine and two arteries had been severed. He also had a fractured skull and jaw, suggesting multiple strikes to his head.

A chunk of brick and the bent mop handle were found nearby and were found to contain Mr Mohammed’s blood. Analysis found that the low trajectory of the blood on the cellar walls concluded that he was on the floor when being struck.

It was thought that Jean then went upstairs and attacked Mr Mirzada, who was possibly sitting at the kitchen table. The judge said Jean either killed Mr Mirzada because he sided with Mr Mohammed, or more likely to silence him in linking Jean with Mr Mohammed’s death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Mirzada meanwhile suffered 13 stab wounds to his back, neck and chest. Damage had been caused to his windpipe and his left lung, and the jugular vein on the right-hand side of his neck had been severed.

Jean was found sat on the pavement by officers when they arrived on the scene.

He claimed a man had come to the house and attacked him and the other men, but then appeared to say “they attack me every day” and confessed it was someone in the house who had caused an injury to his hand.