Paedophile caught with 183,000 abuse images fled from Leeds to China after arrest

A paedophile caught with a staggering 183,000 abuse images left the country after his arrest.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame

Chaksun Ho left for China saying he needed to look after his ill father after police came to his home on Allerton Hill, Chapel Allerton on June 6 last year.

Leeds Crown Court heard that officers had been tipped off about Ho. He was at home with his partner when they arrived, he was arrested and his internet devices seized.

They found 1,231 Category A images - the most serious that include the rape of children. They also found 1,762 Category B and 180,015 Category C.

Hong Kong national Ho flew to China after being arrested for having more than 182,000 indecent images of children stored. (pics by Getty / PA) | Getty / PA

There was a mix of still images and videos, and some depicted toddlers being abused and children being tied up, prosecutor Heather Gilmore said.

They also found 69 prohibited images of children and one extreme pornographic image. They also found searches for abuse images.

But having been released, he left the country.

He was not interviewed until September this year, having returned to the UK. During the interview, he said he had downloaded the vile images while he lived in Hong Kong, but had forgotten to delete them.

The 32-year-old has no previous convictions. Appearing in court this week via video link from HMP Leeds where he was being held on remand, he admitted four counts of possessing indecent images and one of possessing an extreme pornographic image.

Mitigating, Robert Stephenson said Ho was a Hong Kong national who came to the UK in 2012. He said he intends to return to China after he was released. He said Ho ws “frank” with police that he had an interest in the images, but said he was “keen to point out that he had no interest in offending in person”.

He added: “He puts is interest to things that happened to him whilst in childhood. He is remorseful.”

Judge Richard Mansell KC told Ho: “There is a truly vile trade of these movies and images of these children. People like you who download these images for your own sexual gratification feed this trade.”

He jailed him for 12 months, put him on the sex offender register for 10 years and gave him a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.