Here are 19 criminals who have been locked up after being sentenced at Leeds Crown Court this week:
1. Joshua Walker
"Angry thug" Joshua Walker was found arguing with his mother in August last year, when officers attended the property on Low Moorside Court. Having been told that it was just a verbal disagreement and the door closed, the police were then told by their superior they needed to check the property over, and so knocked again, prosecutor Jessica Lister told Leeds Crown Court. When Walker resisted and tried to close the door for a second time, the female officer attempted to stop him but was thrown backwards. The male officer then tried to detain Walker and scuffle ensued, with them both ending up on the floor. He eventually got handcuffs on him and initially thought his arm had been dislocated. Body-worn camera footage from the scene was played to the court in which topless Walker continued to be verbally abusive, telling them: “Who the f*** do you think you are?” An x-ray showed multiple fragments detached in the officer’s arm. He was sentenced to 18 months’ jail, suspended for two years, and 200 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay £500 compensation. Photo: Google Maps / National World
2. Karl Belinga, Paul Mbwasse, Karlson Ogie and Brandon Paradzai
Karl Belinga, Paul Mbwasse, Karlson Ogie and Brandon Paradzai were each sentenced for their involvement in the killing of Trust Gangata. 17-year-old Trust was stabbed to death by Belinga, Mbwasse and Ogie while at a party in Armley on March 19 this year. The three men were driven to the party by Brandon Paradzai, who was sentenced to 16 years at a young offenders institute for manslaughter. Belinga had been at the party earlier in the evening and had gotten into a fight with another man. He then recruited the other three men before going back to get retribution. The three men then went into the house and attacked Trust, having mistaken him for the man that Belinga had been in a fight with earlier. They chased him around the house and into the kitchen, where the court heard they stabbed him 14 times in front of terrified onlookers, some as young as just 15-years-old. Mbwasse, 19, of Walpole Road, Huddersfield; Belinga, 19, of Brendon Walk, Bradford and Ogie, 19, of Bierley House Avenue, Bradford, were each sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, for which they will each serve a minimum term of 23 years before being considered for release. Paradzai was sentenced to 16 years at a young offender’s institute and will serve two thirds before being considered for release. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
17-year-old Harley Brown (pictured) was killed in a “sustained and brutal” knife attack after a chance encounter with two youths he knew outside a 24-hour convenience store in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire. The defendants, who have not been named, were given life sentences at Leeds Crown Court on Monday after pleading guilty to murder. The older defendant, now 17, was sentenced to a minimum term of 14 years and six months – and the younger defendant, now 15, was sentenced to a minimum term of 10 years and three months. Photo: National World/West Yorkshire Poilice
Joseph Ford, aged 41, of East Park Terrace, Leeds, was jailed for two years over a string of offences where he stole items, including hundreds of pounds worth of chocolate, perfume, alcohol and gloves, from city centre stores. He was given a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order barring him from any Asda, Co-op, Go Outdoors, John Lewis, Marks & Spencer, Morrisons, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Snow + Rock, Sports Direct, and Toolstation within the city centre. James Nye, aged 27, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 40 weeks imprisonment after being convicted of 11 thefts from shops, one count of assault and one of failing to provide a drugs test sample. He was given a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order which excludes him from all retail premises within the city centre, Crown Point Retail Park and City South Retail Park. Both men face arrest and prosecution if they breach any of the conditions of the orders and could receive a further prison sentence. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
Micaiah Williams was stopped by police and found to have bags of cocaine, MDMA pills, cannabis and ketamine in his BMW 1 Series. Williams later said that his brother, who was involved in drugs, had gone on the run with the dealers then turning their attention to him, making threats against his him and his family unless he paid it back. Officers pulled him over on the A64 at around 3.40pm on October 25 on the A64 at Burmantofts. Suspecting he was trying to hide something when they approached his car, they found more than £3,300 worth of drugs on him, three mobile phones and £1,480 of cash in total. The judge, Recorder Andrew Haslam jailed him jailed him for 32 months and said: “Your guilty pleas can’t get around the seriousness of this offending. You were, effectively, a mobile drug-dealing business.” Photo: West Yorkshire Police/National World
Pervert prisoner Maysam Rajabi grabbed a woman’s breast before she reacted and backed away from him, Leeds Crown Court heard. He was being held on remand at the time for an incident in which he indecently exposed himself. Prosecutor Nick Adlington said the 34-year-old Iranian attacked the officer on the afternoon of June 14 last year. When she reached his cell, she looked through the hatch was up and saw he was close to the door, so told him to stand against the back wall. He did so, but when she opened the cell door he moved forward again and lunged at her, grabbing her. He was jailed for 13 months, meaning he will likely be released given the time he has already served on remand. He was also put on the sex offender register for 10 years. Photo: National World