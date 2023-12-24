2 . Karl Belinga, Paul Mbwasse, Karlson Ogie and Brandon Paradzai

Karl Belinga, Paul Mbwasse, Karlson Ogie and Brandon Paradzai were each sentenced for their involvement in the killing of Trust Gangata. 17-year-old Trust was stabbed to death by Belinga, Mbwasse and Ogie while at a party in Armley on March 19 this year. The three men were driven to the party by Brandon Paradzai, who was sentenced to 16 years at a young offenders institute for manslaughter. Belinga had been at the party earlier in the evening and had gotten into a fight with another man. He then recruited the other three men before going back to get retribution. The three men then went into the house and attacked Trust, having mistaken him for the man that Belinga had been in a fight with earlier. They chased him around the house and into the kitchen, where the court heard they stabbed him 14 times in front of terrified onlookers, some as young as just 15-years-old. Mbwasse, 19, of Walpole Road, Huddersfield; Belinga, 19, of Brendon Walk, Bradford and Ogie, 19, of Bierley House Avenue, Bradford, were each sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, for which they will each serve a minimum term of 23 years before being considered for release. Paradzai was sentenced to 16 years at a young offender’s institute and will serve two thirds before being considered for release. Photo: West Yorkshire Police