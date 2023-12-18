Four men have been sentenced to life imprisonment for their part in the murder of a teenager in Leeds in a tragic case of mistaken identity.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Karl Belinga, Paul Mbwasse, Karlson Ogie and Brandon Paradzai were each sentenced at Leeds Crown Court this afternoon (Monday) for their part in the killing of Trust Gangata.

17-year-old Trust was stabbed to death by Belinga, Mbwasse and Ogie while at a party in Armley on March 19 this year. The three men were driven to the party by Brandon Paradzai, who was sentenced to 16 years at a young offenders institute for manslaughter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Belinga had been at the party earlier in the evening and had gotten into a fight with another man. He then recruited the other three men before going back to get retribution.

(clockwise from top left) Karl Belinga, Paul Mbwasse, Karlson Ogie and Brandon Paradzai, were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court for the murder of Trust Gangata. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

The three men then went into the house and attacked Trust, having mistaken him for the man that Belinga had been in a fight with earlier. They chased him around the house and into the kitchen, where the court heard they stabbed him 14 times in front of terrified onlookers, some as young as just 15-years-old.

During the sentencing hearing heart-breaking statements were read out by Trust’s mother and father. His mother, Anna, said that Trust – known as TJ – was “desired for success” and was “extremely loving”.

She said: “I should be able to watch TJ fall in love, fall out of love, go to university, get his first job, become accomplished, get married, buy his first home, have his own children, grow old. I am robbed of all those opportunities, all those milestones you should be able to watch your child achieve. Those responsible for his death have robbed me of those opportunities due to their motivation to seek revenge, to murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The loss of TJ has destroyed everything we once enjoyed. He was the gentlest, most caring person. No-one could comprehend he would suffer violence of any kind.”

Trust Gangata was stabbed to death at a house party in Armley

TJ’s father, Trust Gangata Sr, said: “TJ was the strongest in our family (sic) and without him I feel lost and alone. We are left with only memories of our beloved son, brother and friend. The court has imposed these sentences, but they are nothing compared to our sentence, which is a lifetime without TJ.”

Sentencing the four men, who were found guilty after a trial lasting a number of weeks, His Honour Judge Marson KC said: “This is yet another tragic case of young men arming themselves with knives. This should act as a warning of the dangers and consequences of arming yourselves in this way.

"Trust had his full life ahead of him and you have robbed him of that. You have ruined the lives of the members of his family and friends. You have robbed his parents of the chance to see their child succeed.

"For them it’s a living nightmare and a life sentence.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mbwasse, 19, of Walpole Road, Huddersfield; Belinga, 19, of Brendon Walk, Bradford and Ogie, 19, of Bierley House Avenue, Bradford, were each sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, for which they will each serve a minimum term of 23 years before being considered for release.