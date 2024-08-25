Also sentenced this week was a twisted rapist for a campaign of sexual, physical and mental abuse.
Here is the full court round-up -
1. Lisa Williamson
Lisa Williamson, 26, of Silk Mill Drive, Horsforth, was jailed for three years after admitting perverting the course of justice and harassment. She made her ex's life a misery by making repeated false claims to the police. | West Yorkshire Police
2. Ben Tate
Ben Tate, 21, of St Wilfrids Avenue, Harehills, was jailed for 19 years after being convicted of two counts of rape, and one count of coercive and controlling behaviour. A court heard how he subjected a teenage girl to a campaign of sexual, physical and mental abuse before going on to rape a woman. | West Yorkshire Police
3. Jamie Hirst
Jamie Hirst, 44, of South Street, Hemsworth, was jailed for 18 months after admitting a charge of handling stolen goods. It came after he refused to say how he received a Mini Cooper that was stolen in a house burglary in Ackworth on July 10 last year. | West Yorkshire Police
4. Kyle Evans
Kyle Evans, 23, of Tombridge Crescent, Kinsley, was jailed for four years and two months after admitting a charge of dealing in crack cocaine. He tried to claim he was not involved in the drugs trade for financial gain - despite his phone containing "showboating" pictures of piles of cash. | West Yorkshire Police/National World
5. Luke Griffin
Luke Griffin, 29, of Ferrybridge Road, Knottingley, was jailed for 20 months after admitting a charge of dwelling burglary. Frightened occupants were forced to barricade themselves into their bedroom when he smashed his way into their flat in Leeds on March 4. | West Yorkshire Police/National World
6. Mark Hughes
Mark Hughes, 36, of Spen Lane, West Park, was jailed for 24 months after admitting Section 20 GBH without intent. He attacked his neighbour with a dumbbell on February 27, repeatedly striking him with ferocious blows and leaving him covered in blood. | West Yorkshire Police/Google