Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A predator who tried to kidnap young girls in his Ford Focus was later found with an array of “sex toys” in his car.

Andrew Kenningham drove around Crofton in Wakefield, stopping to entice girls aged 11 and 12 into his vehicle. Thankfully none were persuaded. CCTV was later reviewed and his car was eventually traced back to him.

When he was arrested, his car was found to contain a buttplug, massage oil, and an array of stockings and thongs. He appeared at Leeds Crown Court today where he was jailed for three years after admitting three counts of attempted kidnap. Then judge said he was confident Kenningham’s actions were “sexually motivated”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The court was told that the 52-year-old first stopped to speak to two girls, aged 11 an 12, waiting at a bus stop near the village Premier shop on the evening of February 20 of this year. He stopped and asked them twice “Are you getting in?”

Kennigham (pictured) tried to target young girls outside the Premier shop in Crofton. (pics by WYP / Google Maps) | WYP / Google Maps

When they refused, he drove off but returned and said to them: “Come on”. When they refused, he drove off again and the girls went into the shop looking for help. The police were called but the incident was not followed up.

Then on March 23, an 11-year-old girl had been to the Premier shop for sweets at around midday when Kenningham stopped and asked: “Are you getting in or what?”

When the girl refused and said she did not know him, he eventually drove off at speed. The girl contacted her father and the police were called.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CCTV footage was reviewed and the registration plate was visible and traced back to Kenningham. He was arrested at his home on Herbage View in Crofton. The items were found in his car. His iPad was also seized and was found to contain videos involving children that were of a “sexually provocative” nature.

He appeared at Leeds Crown Court via video link from HMP Leeds where he was being held on remand since his arrest. He has no previous convictions.

Mitigating, Andrew Stranex said: “He can’t give any proper explanation. He simply does not know what he would have done if the complainants had got into his car. The motivation is something of a mystery to the defendant.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Ray Singh told Kenningham: “It causes me a great deal of concern, the fact that are unable to give any meaningful, in any shape or form, explanation to your behaviour. Undoubtedly these are serious offences.”

Judge Singh said it was “driven by some sexual attraction to children”. He also did not accept that Kenningham could not remember the incidents. He said he was unable to impose an extended sentence under the guidelines which he said Kenningham “richly deserved”.