A vindictive woman who made her ex’s life a misery by making repeated false claims to the police has been locked up.

The man spent a total of 95 hours locked up after Lisa Williamson made 34 malicious reports to the police about him. One on occasion, she claimed to have received menacing messages from him but did not realise he was in custody at the time, so blamed his friend who was also then arrested.

Leeds Crown Court heard that she was bitter over the breakdown of their relationship, and that the man was awarded custody of their children.

Williamson was jailed for making false reports to the police about her ex. (pic by WYP) | WYP

The 26-year-old, of Silk Mill Drive, Horsforth, admitted perverting the course of justice and harassment and was jailed this week. It was heard that she first contacted the police in late October 2023, claiming she had been assaulted by her ex.

Having been arrested and bailed, she claimed he made threats to her again, so was re-arrested. She continued to make false reports which led to him to being taken in custody.

Between December 6 and January 11, she made 17 reports to the police. She even roped others into her spiteful campaign, all of whom were arrested. No other details were given in court about the others involved.

Victim impact statements were read out to the court from her former partner and his friend who also ended up in the police cells.

Her ex said he was left “overwhelmed with anxiety and fear” over the trauma and “shame” of being arrested and held in custody. He said that the impact had been “devastating”.

Mitigating on Williamson’s behalf, Andrew Semple conceded it was a “slew of accusations” but added: “Inevitably, this was going to be found out. It pointed straight back to her.”

He said she has no previous convictions and showed “traits” of emotionally-unstable personality disorder. She also volunteers at a cafe and was described as being “ reliable” and “friendly”.

Jailing her for three years, Judge Tom Bayliss KC told her her offending was of the “utmost seriousness”. He added: “You made repeated allegations against him. Why did you do it? Anger? Resentment?

“It’s clear to me it was an effort to influence family proceedings in relation to the children. The repeated arrests took their toll. Both men have lost their trust in the police. It’s difficult to see they will ever be able to trust the authorities again.”