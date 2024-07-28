Here is the full court round-up, with 12 of the criminals who were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court this week -
1. Mohammed Ahmed
Mohammed Ahmed, 23, formerly of Denby Street, Bradford, was jailed for 27 months after admitting four counts of dealing in Class A drugs and one of dangerous driving. He crashed his car twice in Castleford in March 2022 and hurled crack cocaine and heroine from the window while being pursued by a police helicopter. | West Yorkshire Police
2. Shaun Benson
Shaun Benson, 35, of Eelholme View Street, Keighley, was jailed for 12 years after admitting a charge of Section 18 GBH with intent and two counts of possessing a bladed article. He repeatedly slashed a man across the face with a blade in a frenzied attack in Leeds city centre in November last year. | West Yorkshire Police/Google
3. Daniel Bright
Daniel Bright, 18, of Eccup Lane, Adel, was handed a 26-month sentence in a young offender institute after admitting a charge of robbery and burglary. At a house in Collingham in May last year, he entered the property of a pensioner, demanding he hand over the keys for his Audi while carrying a knife. | West Yorkshire Police/National World
4. Michael Forrest
Michael Forrest, 38, was jailed for three years after admitting attempted robbery and carrying an offensive weapon - and was found guilty of a robbery. He armed himself with a knife and a hammer and got away with cash and cigarettes after a raid on Tesco Express in Rothwell in November last year. | West Yorkshire Police/Google
5. Luke Hall
Luke Hall, 27, formerly of Blenheim View, Woodhouse, but now of no fixed address, was jailed for 14 years after he was found guilty of 10 counts of abuse against vulnerable children. He systematically abused a boy and a girl aged six and three over a three-and-a-half year period in Wakefield. | West Yorkshire Police/Shutterstock
6. Callum Mortimer
Callum Mortimer, 27, of Queenswood Drive, Headingley, was jailed for 36 months after admitting ABH and coercive control. Mortimer, who has a history of domestic abuse, threatened to kill his girlfriend and blow up her mother's house in a campaign of hate. | West Yorkshire Police