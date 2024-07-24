Leeds predator jailed for 15 years for abusing boy and girl aged six and three

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A predator who systematically abused a boy and a girl aged six and three has been handed an extended jail sentence.

Defiant Luke Hall continues to deny any wrongdoing but was convicted after a trial of 10 counts of abuse against the vulnerable children. The 27-year-old was deemed a danger to children and was handed the 15-year sentence at Leeds Crown Court.

This included two counts of assault by penetration, four of sexual assault of a child under 13 and four of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

The court heard that the abuse took place over a three-and-half-year period in the Wakefield area. No mitigation was offered by his barrister because he continues to “vehemently” deny the offences.

The judge, Recorder Matthew Happold told Hall that he “engaged in grooming behaviour” before carrying out sickening and degrading sexual acts on the terrified youngsters. Hall, formerly of Blenheim View, Woodhouse, but now of no fixed address, was only a teenager himself at the time.

He said: “It was clear from the trial, it was evident the psychological toll your abuse has had on the children. The jury found it very difficult to watch [the video evidence given by the young victims].

“You continue to deny your offending. The best points that can be made is that you were young at the time of the offending and having had a difficult childhood yourself.”

He gave Hall a 14-year jail sentence, with a one-year extended licence period. He must serve two-thirds of the sentence before being considered for parole, rather than at the usual half-way point.