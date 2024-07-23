Double-crash dealer launched drugs from Volkswagen Golf during 95mph Wakefield helicopter chase
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mohammed Ahmed was out on bail when police chased him at 95mph through Castleford as he went the wrong way along a dual carriageway.
The 23-year-old was jailed at Leeds Crown Court after admitting four counts of dealing in Class A drugs and one of dangerous driving.
The court heard that Ahmed was in Castleford on March 16, 2022, when he collided with lamppost and a gas pipe at around 3.30pm.
Members of the public witnessed him get of the car, throw a package over a wall and leave the scene. The package was retrieved by arriving police officers and found it contained 55 deals of crack and heroin.
Ahmed arrived back at the scene and he was arrested, but claimed he crashed because he was being chased for being an Asian in a predominantly-white area.
However, he gave a no-comment interview to police and was later released on bail.
But two months later, officers tried to pull over his VW Golf again in Castleford at around 11am on May 22, but he took off at speed.
Reaching dangerous speeds he was seen to throw the package from the car as the police cars pursed him and the helicopter followed overhead.
They tried and failed to use a stinger to burst his tyres, but Ahmed was able to swerve around the device. An officer eventually got in front of him and was able to block his route and forced him to stop.
The bag he threw was found and contained nearly 150 wraps of crack and heroin.
Mitigating, Dominic Woolard said Ahmed was only 20 at the time. Formerly of Denby Street, Bradford, he said Ahmed had since moved to Wharfdale Road, Birmingham, to keep away from “negative peers” and had found employment in a dessert shop.
Mr Woolared said: “Having accepted that he obtained a large drugs debt due to his own cocaine and cannabis use that he engaged in this enterprise.”
Referring to the driving matter, he said: “He panicked, he was stupid. He did not appreciate the risk he put both himself and others in. He can only apologise to the court for that.”
The judge, Recorder Matthew Happold acknowledged Ahmed had “turned his life around”, but said he was “obliged to follow the sentencing guidelines”.
He jailed him for 27 months in total.