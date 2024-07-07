This week, our round-up also includes a foot-fetish pervert who asked for photos of girl over Facebook and told her to abuse her pet dog.
Here are 12 of the criminals who were handed jail terms, with sentences ranging from several months to years -
1. Alejandro Castillo
Alejandro Castillo, 49, of Newton Lane, Outwood, was jailed for 18 months after admitting a charge of sexual assault and attempted sexual assault. It came after a horrified teenager woke up at a party in November last year to find himself being sexually assaulted by a supply teacher. | West Yorkshire Police/National World
2. Abdoulie Ceesay
Abdoulie Ceesay, 28, of Back Sholebroke Place, Potternewton, was jailed for 27 months after admitting two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and with intent to supply a Class B drug. He was caught driving a drug dealer around on April 28, when his car contained heroin and crack cocaine, as well as dealer cards. | West Yorkshire Police/National World
3. Thomas Kelly
Thomas Kelly, 30, was jailed for 27 months after admitting three counts of distributing indecent images, three counts of possessing images in categories A, B and C, and possessing prohibited images. The paedophile traded vile images and videos of children being abused with other perverts, which was discovered when police went to his home in April 2022. | West Yorkshire Police/National World
4. Pawel Partyka
Pawel Partyka, 38, of Cemetery Road, Beeston, was jailed for 27 months after admitting a charge of attempted robbery and possession of a bladed article. He pulled a knife on a cash-machine user outside the Post Office on Beeston Hill just after 9pm on April 28. | West Yorkshire Police/Google
5. Ryan Owen
Ryan Owen, 31, of Maple Street, Wakefield, was jailed for five years after admitting Section 18 GBH with intent and ABH. He beat a man unconscious after he complained about his driving, then punched the victim's friend who came to his aid in Criggleston on October 17. | West Yorkshire Police/Google
6. Christopher Stalker
Christopher Stalker, 39, was jailed for 32 months after admitting a charge of burglary. He was banned from an area near Wakefield city centre after breaking into a friend's flat on November 16, having stolen a key. | West Yorkshire Police/Google