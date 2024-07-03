Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A horrified teenager who woke up at a party to find himself being sexually assaulted by a supply teacher has told a court: “I can’t look at myself in the mirror”.

Alejandro Castillo got into bed with the intoxicated 18-year-old and began performing a sex act on him, Leeds Crown Court heard this week. He had already tried to kiss another boy at the party, who was aged 16, but was told by the victim that he was not gay.

Alejandro, 49, admitted a charge of sexual assault and attempted sexual assault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A victim impact statement from one victim was read to the court on his behalf by prosecutor Ashleigh Metcalfe. He said: “I have suffered in every aspect of my life. I can’t sleep anymore because I have nightmares where I’m back in his flat.

Castillo, a supply teacher, invited a group of teenagers he struck up a conversation with at a bus station and invited them to his flat, where he sexually one. (pics by WYP / National World) | WYP / National World

“I try not to sleep now. I suffer from panic attacks when out in public. I will not go out anymore alone. I no longer trust anyone. I can’t look in the mirror at myself anymore. I relive the horror of these events every day. I feel completely empty inside like I no longer have a soul.”

The mother of the teenager added: “My boy died inside that day and I’m trying so hard to save him.”

Miss Metcalfe said a group of teenagers got into a conversation with Castillo at Wakefield Bus Station on November 12 last year, where Castillo gave one a bottle of beer. He invited the group to his home to have a party and they all boarded a bus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He gave them money to buy more alcohol, ordered pizzas and they smoked cannabis. The gathering passed without incident, but the next day he invited them back to his home to continue partying.

The victim drank too much and passed out. He recalled being in the bathroom, but then woke up naked in Castillo’s bed, with Castillo under the cover performing a sex act on him.

Castillo had given the others money to go and buy more alcohol, but when they returned, they were alerted to what was happening and were able to get the victim out of the property and the police were called. The victim had to be swabbed at a rape centre and DNA matching Castillo’s was found on his boxer shorts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Castillo, of Newton Lane, Outwood, initially denied the offences, but later pleaded guilty. Mitigating, Michael Morley said Castillo had penned a letter “for his wrongdoing, his actions and his consequences”. He added: “There’s a real expression of remorse.”

He said that Castillo was originally from Mexico and had come the UK to gain the qualifications to teach. He said that he had since been attacked in own home with a hammer as a result of the sexual assault.

It was agreed by the Crown said that he never intended to get the teenager drunk to assault him, but took advantage.

Judge Andrew Stubbs KC told Castillo it was a “scene of complete debauchery engineered by you”, having got the victim’s friends temporarily out of his home so he could assault the teenager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “He was so drunk that he passed out and was carried into your bed. You stripped off and got into bed with an unconscious young man. He was so drunk that even when his friends carried him out, he collapsed in the street.”