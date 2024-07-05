Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A pervert who asked for photos of a teenage girl’s feet and asked her to sexually abuse her dog was snared by a paedophile hunter group.

Sick Kushbinder Suri thought he was talking to an underage girl on Facebook, repeatedly asked for photos and sent her unsolicited pictures of his genitals and of him masturbating.

He said he wanted to take her to a hotel and told their relationship would “their secret”.

He was jailed for two years at Leeds Crown Court this week, but is already serving a sentence for GBH. His latest sentence will only begin when that four-year sentence expires.

Pervert Suri (pictured) contacted the supposed girl over Facebook and asked for photos of her feet and her genitals. (pics by WYP / Adobe) | WYP / Adobe

Prosecutor Emily Thorbjornsen said that 40-year-old Suri made a friend request to the underage girl in September 2022, calling her “beautiful and sexy”. He told her he wanted suck her big toe and asked for pictures of her feet.

Moving the conversation to WhatsApp, he asked her to “go out” with him and asked if she has had sex before. Suri, of Avenue Crescent, Chapeltown, sent photos of his penis and him masturbating and repeatedly asked for pictures of her vagina.

He asked to masturbate other boys in her class then made the sickening request for her to sexually abuse her pet dog. The details were eventually passed to the police by the hunter group, who catch sex offenders trawling the internet for children.

When Suri was arrested, he was found in possession of a small amount of cannabis.

During his interview he denied sending any pictures or making requests, although accepted it was his name and photo on the account. He later admitted attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, attempting to cause a child to watch sexual activity, attempting to cause or incite a child to engage in sexual activity and possession of cannabis.

He has eight previous convictions for 17 offences. Mitigating Adrian Pollard said Suri had a “long psychiatric history” and suffers from bipolar. He said he required fortnightly injections, and daily medication for his bipolar, epilepsy and Parkinson’s disease.

He said of Suri: “He is undoubtedly naive and immature and vulnerable because of his mental health.”