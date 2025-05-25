1. Michael James Callaghan
Michael James Callaghan, 71, known to pupils as Father James, was a housemaster at Ampleforth College in the 1990s when he allegedly used his position to groom and sexually abuse a boy. Denying all charges, he stood trial at Teesside Crown Court where a jury convicted him of 13 offences. He will be sentenced on June 19 and the judge warned him that custody was likely. He was bailed until then. | WYP
2. Rio Donegan
Rio Donegan, 20, beat and robbed a 16-year-old boy on George Street just minutes after leaving a probation appointment. He began punching him, connecting three or four times to his head, prosecutor Robert Galley told the court. Judge Stubbs gave Donegan three years detention in a young offender institute and warned him if he did not change, he would continue to receive longer sentences. | WYP
3. Awais Hamed
Awais Hamed, 30, from Wakefield, was found guilty of one count of rape of a female over 16 years and one count of assault by penetration against the same female victim who was a teenager at the time. He plied the girl with drugs and alcohol before raping her. Hamed was sentenced to 12 years in prison. He was also given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and ordered to sign the Sex Offenders’ Register. | WYP
4. Baban Mahmoud
Baban Mahmoud, 27, attacked a Wakefield car-wash worker with a machete and a metal pipe in a dispute involving the sale of a vehicle. Appearing in court via video link from HMP Leeds, Mahmoud admitted GBH with intent and having a bladed article in public. He was jailed for 40 months. His accomplice remains at large. | WYP
5. Ergys Kuka
Ergys Kuka, 24, was courier heading from London to Leeds when he was stopped by police. He was found to have cannabis plants with a potential £64,000 profit and admitted a charge of being concerned in the supply of cannabis. In total, there were 117 plants ranging between 10cm and 20cm in height. There were also two mobile phones and £425 in cash. He was jailed for 28 months. | WYP
6. Zak Charles
Grinch burglar Zak Charles, 28, forced his way into a Leeds home days before Christmas and stole more than £15,000 in jewellery and camera equipment. He admitted burglary, four counts of handling stolen goods, taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, driving while banned, having no insurance and making off without payment. He was jailed for 38 months and given a 36-month driving ban. | WYP