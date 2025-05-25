3 . Awais Hamed

Awais Hamed, 30, from Wakefield, was found guilty of one count of rape of a female over 16 years and one count of assault by penetration against the same female victim who was a teenager at the time. He plied the girl with drugs and alcohol before raping her. Hamed was sentenced to 12 years in prison. He was also given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and ordered to sign the Sex Offenders’ Register. | WYP