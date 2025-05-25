The names and faces of 11 vicious criminals locked up in Leeds this week including pervert monk

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 25th May 2025, 16:30 BST

Here are 11 of the vicious criminals who have been locked up in Leeds this week.

Their crimes include a pervert monk, who harboured fantasies for boys, and was found guilty of historic sex abuse at Ampleforth College.

Also sentenced this week was a criminal who ramraided Morrisons supermarkets and robbed a terrified business owner at knifepoint during a two-day spree.

Read on below for the full round-up of criminals locked up in Leeds this week...

Michael James Callaghan, 71, known to pupils as Father James, was a housemaster at Ampleforth College in the 1990s when he allegedly used his position to groom and sexually abuse a boy. Denying all charges, he stood trial at Teesside Crown Court where a jury convicted him of 13 offences. He will be sentenced on June 19 and the judge warned him that custody was likely. He was bailed until then.

Rio Donegan, 20, beat and robbed a 16-year-old boy on George Street just minutes after leaving a probation appointment. He began punching him, connecting three or four times to his head, prosecutor Robert Galley told the court. Judge Stubbs gave Donegan three years detention in a young offender institute and warned him if he did not change, he would continue to receive longer sentences.

Awais Hamed, 30, from Wakefield, was found guilty of one count of rape of a female over 16 years and one count of assault by penetration against the same female victim who was a teenager at the time. He plied the girl with drugs and alcohol before raping her. Hamed was sentenced to 12 years in prison. He was also given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and ordered to sign the Sex Offenders’ Register.

Baban Mahmoud, 27, attacked a Wakefield car-wash worker with a machete and a metal pipe in a dispute involving the sale of a vehicle. Appearing in court via video link from HMP Leeds, Mahmoud admitted GBH with intent and having a bladed article in public. He was jailed for 40 months. His accomplice remains at large.

Ergys Kuka, 24, was courier heading from London to Leeds when he was stopped by police. He was found to have cannabis plants with a potential £64,000 profit and admitted a charge of being concerned in the supply of cannabis. In total, there were 117 plants ranging between 10cm and 20cm in height. There were also two mobile phones and £425 in cash. He was jailed for 28 months.

Grinch burglar Zak Charles, 28, forced his way into a Leeds home days before Christmas and stole more than £15,000 in jewellery and camera equipment. He admitted burglary, four counts of handling stolen goods, taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, driving while banned, having no insurance and making off without payment. He was jailed for 38 months and given a 36-month driving ban.

