Here is the full court round-up, with 11 of the criminals who were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court this week -
1. Andrew Wood
Andrew Wood, 31, of Greenock Street, Armley, was jailed for 39 months after he was found guilty of causing actual bodily harm. On April 2, he turned on his partner after drinking four bottles of wine, dragging her down the stairs by her hair leaving her with a catalogue of injuries. | West Yorkshire Police
2. Ben Lumb
Ben Lumb, 36, of Cross Flatts Avenue, Beeston, was jailed for three years after he admitted three counts of driving while disqualified, having no insurance and two counts of burglary. He stole thousands of pounds worth of valuables targeting properties in Heckmondwike and Batley with a team, terrifying one new mum who came face-to-face with the intruders on May 10 last year. | West Yorkshire Police
3. Lisa Ives
Lisa Ives, 57, of Manor Crescent Rothwell, was jailed for 22 months after admitting two counts of being over the drug-drive limit for cocaine, and benzoylecgonine - the main metabolite of cocaine. She was previously given a chance after being caught peddling drugs, but was later caught high behind the wheel in Hunslet on February 3. | West Yorkshire Police
4. Robert Pratt
Robert Pratt, 31, of Manygates Lane, Wakefield, was jailed for 18 months after he admitted breaching a non-molestation order and a restraining order. The convicted paedophile had been ordered to stay away from an ex partner, but the court heard he phoned her nearly 250 times in a single day. | West Yorkshire Police
5. Shane Buck
Shane Buck, 51, of Corporation Road, Beverly, East Yorkshire, was jailed for 28 months after he admitted one offence of dealing in Class A drugs. The fairground worker on the waltzers at this year's Leeds Festival tried to hide his drugs on a ride and was later found to be working in a team of dealers selling cocaine at inflated prices. | West Yorkshire Police
6. Yonas Gebreab
Yonas Gebreab, 19, of Bayswater Row, Harehills, was sentenced to three years in a young offender institute. The teenage paedophile persuaded a five-year-old boy to join him in a toilet in March last year, before subjecting him to a serious sexual assault. | West Yorkshire Police