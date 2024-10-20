2 . Ben Lumb

Ben Lumb, 36, of Cross Flatts Avenue, Beeston, was jailed for three years after he admitted three counts of driving while disqualified, having no insurance and two counts of burglary. He stole thousands of pounds worth of valuables targeting properties in Heckmondwike and Batley with a team, terrifying one new mum who came face-to-face with the intruders on May 10 last year. | West Yorkshire Police