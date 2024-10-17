'Unforgiveable' teenage Leeds paedophile lured boy into toilet to rape him

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenage peaodphile who persuaded a five-year-old boy to join him in a toilet then subjected him to a serious sexual assault.

Yonas Gebreab was only caught after the boy’s older sister became suspicious and confronted him.

The 19-year-old was jailed at Leeds Crown Court this week after admitting the serious sexual assault.

The court heard that Gebreab had taken the boy into the toilet in March last year, but was found by the older sibling.

Gebreab lured the boy into a toilet where he sexually assaulted him. He was jailed at Leeds Crown Court. (pics by WYP / National World) | WYP / National World

When she asked what they were both doing, Gebreab said he was just helping the boy wash his hands, but she noticed their hands were dry.

The boy then told her what had happened. The police were contacted and Gebreab, of Bayswater Row, Harehills, was arrested.

He confessed the sex attack to police. Forensic evidence also supported the case against him. He has no previous convictions.

Mitigating, Timothy Jacobs said there was “remorse on his part” and there was “significant immaturity”, given that he was only 18 at the time of the offence.

He said that Gebreab was also vulnerable and was partially deaf with learning difficulties. He said that given the victim’s young age “the passage of time might lessen the impact” on the child’s life.

A report into Gebreab found that he was “emotionally and sexually underdeveloped”.

The judge, Recorder Edward Legard told him: “You forced him [the boy] into a degrading sexual act in order to satisfy a perverted seuxal urge.

“Your actions will have profound consequences for the victim and others in his family.

“This kind of offending inevitably causes untold damage and distress.

“What you did was unforgivable. You took advantage of a very young child. No doubt given his tender years, he would have trusted you implicitly.”

He sentenced Gebreab to three years’ detention in a young offender institute. He was put on the sex offender register for life and given a life-long sexual harm prevention order (SHPO).