5 . Brett Robinson

Brett Robinson, of Dalton Green Lane, Huddersfield, was jailed for 30 months and put on the sex offender register for life, as well as being handed a 10-year sexual harm prevention order banning him from unsupervised contact with youngsters. He was convicted of two counts of sexual assault and one of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child in an attack on an eight-year-old girl in Wakefield in 2022. Photo: West Yorkshire Police