Their crimes include a shocking burglary in which the offender made threatening gestures with an axe to a resident.
This week, our court round-up also includes a vile criminal who was jailed for sexually abusing boys in Leeds more than two decades ago in a horrendous case heard by a judge.
Here are 10 of the criminals who have been sentenced this week -
1. Louise Roberts
Louise Roberts, 38, formerly of Brayton Square, Swarcliffe, was jailed for 13 months after admitting 15 counts of thefts from shops. Leeds Crown Court heard that she was driven to a life of shoplifting as a result of a spiralling heroin addiction, stealing hundreds of pounds worth of items from shops in Crossgates, Seacroft, Swarcliffe and The Springs. Photo: National World/Google
2. Kasim Abbas
Kasim Abbas, 32, of Hatfeild Street, Wakefield, was jailed for 43 months after admitting three counts of dealing cannabis, and two of producing cannabis. He was caught at his home with £48,000 worth of the drug, which he tried to convince Leeds Crown Court was for personal use. Photo: West Yorkshire Police/Google
3. Joe Cunningham
Joe Cunningham, 29, was jailed for six years and three months after admitting dwelling burglary, dangerous driving, driving while banned, taking a vehicle without the owner's consent, Section 20 GBH, assault on an emergency worker and possession of cannabis. In one incident in December, he targeted an Oulton home with his gang and, after ransacking the property, turned a hosepipe on and left - flooding the house. Photo: West Yorkshire Police/National World
4. Nikolin Macaj
Nikolin Macaj, 36, from Albania, had a four-month suspended sentence activated and was given an additional 32 months' jail after admitting a charge of producing cannabis. He was found tending to a commercial cannabis farm on Latchmere Gardens, West Park, in March just months after being given the suspended sentence for the same crime in London. Photo: Google/National World
5. Brett Robinson
Brett Robinson, of Dalton Green Lane, Huddersfield, was jailed for 30 months and put on the sex offender register for life, as well as being handed a 10-year sexual harm prevention order banning him from unsupervised contact with youngsters. He was convicted of two counts of sexual assault and one of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child in an attack on an eight-year-old girl in Wakefield in 2022. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
6. Daniel Christopher Broadmore
Daniel Christopher Broadmore, 36, of Somerdale Walk, Bramley, was jailed for five and a half years after being found guilty of inciting sexual activity, indecent exposure, sexual assault and engaging in a sexual act in the presence of a child. The abuse of the young girl in Filey happened almost 10 years ago. Photo: North Yorkshire Police/Adobe