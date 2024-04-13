Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Peter Haswell would buy his victims gifts, tickets to sporting events and “generously” give money to the boys’ parents in order to get close to their children. The 71-year-old was due to stand trial after initially denying any wrongdoing, but changed his pleas to guilty on the day the trial was due to start.

He admitted sexual activity with a child and two indecent assaults, dated between 1998 and 2006 and involved boys aged between six and 15. He was jailed for seven-and-a-half years at Leeds Crown Court this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Judge Robin Mairs told him: “You were aged between 46 and 52 at the time. You were an experienced middle-aged man at the time. You selected these boys for your sexual gratification and when you assured their silence, you systematically moved your way through them with devastating effect.

“The introduction of sexual behaviour to children devastates their lives. It thrusts them into a confusing adult world long before they are ready to do so. The effect on each of them is profound. There was an understandable fear and reluctance to take matters further.”

Haswell was jailed for more than seven years after he admitted abusing three boys in the late 1990s and early 2000s. (pics by WYP / Shutterstock)

He also said the cash Haswell would spend was “not at act of charity”, but to simply gain access to the children.

Haswell, of Prospect Road, Scarborough, appeared in court via video link from HMP Doncaster where he was being held on remand. Prosecutor David Hall said Haswell groomed the three youngsters, buying one tickets for Leeds Rhinos matches, treat him to meals out and would drive him about. He said that Haswell would masturbate the boy, who was around 14 or 15 at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second victim later told police that Haswell would give his mother “large amounts of money”, but would sit the youngster on his knee as Haswell watched pornography. He also touched the boy’s genitals after exposing them. He was only 10 or 11 at the time. The final victim was around six-year-old and told police that Haswell would make the youngster masturbate him., again with money “lavished “ on his family.

Mitigating, Simon Reevell told the court: “He does not represent any sort of threat as he is. The matters are some 20 years old, and there’s no suggestion of offending in the intervening period. He is 71 and his health issues will make a custodial sentence more difficult.”