1 . Dan Nguyen and Dihn Tran

Dan Nguyen, 46, was jailed for 15 months, and Dinh Tran, 37, was jailed for 20 months, after both were found to have been involved in the production of cannabis. They were told they will be deported from the UK because of the "sophisticated" farm on Torre Hill in Harehills, where more than £110,000 worth of cannabis was found on January 18. | West Yorkshire Police