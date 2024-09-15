Here is the full court round-up, with 10 of the criminals who were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court this week -
1. Dan Nguyen and Dihn Tran
Dan Nguyen, 46, was jailed for 15 months, and Dinh Tran, 37, was jailed for 20 months, after both were found to have been involved in the production of cannabis. They were told they will be deported from the UK because of the "sophisticated" farm on Torre Hill in Harehills, where more than £110,000 worth of cannabis was found on January 18. | West Yorkshire Police
2. Kevin Nelson
Kevin Nelson, 37, of Lenhurst Avenue, Armley, was jailed for 21 months after admitting a charge of strangulation, ABH and criminal damage. He strangled his pregnant partner and bit her fingers when she told him that their relationship was over on May 13. | West Yorkshire Police/National World
3. Ronald Ling
Ronald Ling, 53, of Wykebeck Road, Halton, was jailed for 32 months after admitting attempted sexual communication with a child, attempting to arrange or facilitate a child sex offence, and breach of his SHPO. The court heard that he had nicknamed his penis "Frank" and had told a 13-year-old, which was a decoy profile, that he "wanted to hide him" after grooming the youngster on Facebook. | West Yorkshire Police/Adobe
4. Thomas Welsh
Thomas Welsh, 44, of Calverley Bridge, Calverley, was jailed for 70 months after admitting causing Section 18 GBH with intent, and possession of an offensive weapon. He became embroiled in a parking spat with neighbours, slashing one across the face with a knife on February 11. | West Yorkshire Police/Google
5. Craig Barker
Craig Barker, 41, was jailed for eight years with a two-year licence period after he was found guilty of causing GBH with intent, as well as a breach of a restraining order and non-fatal strangulation. His brutal assault on his pregnant partner on February 16 last year left her needing metal plates fitted into her face. | West Yorkshire Police/PA
6. Kieran Dunne
Kieran Dunne, 38, of Greenlea Avenue, Yeadon, was jailed for 16 months after admitting charges of strangulation, assault by beating, and criminal damage. He beat a woman in public on Warm Lane in Yeadon, then threw a bottle at a car that had stopped to help on July 23. | Google/National World