Leeds pervert who named his penis told girl on Facebook he wanted to 'hide Frank'

A known pervert who nicknamed his penis “Frank” told a 13-year-old that he “wanted to hide him” after grooming the youngster on Facebook.

Leeds Crown Court was told that the remark was Ronald Ling’s way of suggesting he wanted sexual intercourse with the girl.

The convicted paedophile, who is already on the sex offender register for life, also said he wanted to play strip snap with her, and suggested they meet but she bring a change of clothes because it “could get messy”.

Ronald Ling (pictured) tried to groom the girl over Facebook. (pics by WYP / Adobe) | WYP / Adobe

The girl was in fact a decoy profile run by the online hunter group, Predator Exposure. Ling, 53, was suspicious of the supposed girl and even suggested he may be getting set up, but continued to message.

Prosecutor Nick Adlington said the profile received a friend request over Facebook from Ling on May 1 this year.

Despite her telling him she was only 13, he persisted in calling her “sexy”, even though he admitted to her he may get called a “nonce” and raised questions over the legitimacy of the profile.

He sent an indecent image of a child and a picture of an erect penis. He told her be had bought her a mobile phone and confectionary. He even suggested what bus she could get to reach his home on Wykebeck Road in Halton.

Ling then referred to his penis as Frank and her vagina as Cat, before making the euphemism about hiding Frank.

A video call took place between him and member of Predator Exposure on May 19, even though the decoy told him her camera was not working on her phone. Ling gave her a guided tour of his home and the garden, even telling others living there that he was on the phone to his niece.

He was approached and detained by members of the hunter group two days later at his home, after they recognised it from the video call. The police were called and he was arrested.

Ling admitted it was his Facebook profile, and that he had been communicating with the girl, but said he knew he should have not taken part. He claimed he had no intention of meeting her, and tried to claim he had no sexual interest in children.

The court heard that Ling had been jailed in 2007 for 44 months for eight counts of sexual activity with a child. He was put on the sex offender register for life and given a life-long sexual harm prevention order (SHPO).

For his latest offending, he admitted attempted sexual communication with a child, attempting to arrange or facilitate a child sex offence, and breach of his SHPO. He has been held on remand since his arrest.

Mitigating, Michael Walsh said: “He tells me he got carried away with what was happening. On one level he was enjoying the interaction with the other person.

“On another level he did think that this maybe is some decoy or an attempt to dupe him. He is a man of significant health problems and he is awaiting various medical procedures.”

The judge, Recorder Alex Menary, said that given Ling’s history and previous offences, only a custodial sentence would suffice.

He jailed him for 32 months, and said he would continue to remain on his SHPO and the sex register for life.