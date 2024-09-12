A van driver who became embroiled in a parking spat with the neighbours on his street slashed one across the face with a knife - and was told he was lucky not to be facing a murder charge.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomas Welsh was handed a lengthy jail sentence this week for the vicious assault on the victim, who had only tried to intervene to prevent an argument with another neighbour from boiling over.

He admitted causing Section 18 GBH with intent, and possession of an offensive weapon at Leeds Crown Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Robin Maris told 44-year-old Welsh: “It could have been, and very luckily it was not, a much more serious injury. It could have cut a vein in his neck and you would be facing a life sentence.”

The court heard that Welsh and the victim both lived on Calverley Bridge, Calverley, and there had been “for some time, issues with parking” that had led to arguments.

Welsh (pictured) attacked the man with a knife during an argument about parking on Calverley Bridge. (pics by WYP/Google Maps) | WYP/Google Maps

Prosecutor Timothy Jacobs said that on February 11, Welsh was asked to move his van by another neighbour, so he did. Later, he saw that neighbour talking to another, so Welsh approached them and began arguing, suspecting they were talking about him.

The victim then approached and tried to defuse the situation, but matters then “turned physical” with Welsh and the victim trading blows. It was understood that Welsh was injured, so when they separated, we went to his van and picked up a kitchen knife before using it to slash the man, aiming towards his head and neck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim, who was left with a two-inch gash to his chin, ran into his home and locked the door as Welsh pursued him. Welsh then racially abused another person who was filming the violent episode on his phone.

Welsh drove off but was arrested a short time later and the knife recovered from his van. He has 10 previous convictions from 19 offences, including three for violence and four for offensive weapons.

He appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds where he was being held on remand. Mitigating, Stuart Field said Welsh had been “placed under pressure about parking” and thought he was being “ganged upon”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “He made a great deal of effort to park considerably, to fit in and comply. Sadly, he lost his temper.”

Mr Field said Welsh had sustained an eye injury in the initial fight with the victim, which “did not excuse but put into context” why he grabbed the knife. He said: “There has not been a day gone by when he has not reflected on that day.

“He feels enormous remorse and sympathy towards the victim and is dreadfully sorry for what took place.”

Judge Mairs jailed him for 70 months.