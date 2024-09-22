Here is the full court round-up, with 10 of the criminals who were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court this week -
1. Aaron Brown
Aaron Brown, 25, of Thirkleby Road, Clayton, was jailed for 40 months after admitting two counts of dealing in Class A drugs, and one in Class B. He was caught selling drugs on a campsite at this year's Leeds Festival. | West Yorkshire Police/National World
2. Jordan Bennett
Jordan Bennett, 32, of Kelmscott Lane, Manston, was jailed for 18 months after admitting possession of a Class B drug, dangerous driving, driving while banned, without insurance, and possession of a bladed article. The banned driver led police on a 70mph chase, narrowly avoiding ploughing into a supermarket in Halton Moor on February 14. | West Yorkshire Police/Google
3. Kenneth Rowe
Kenneth Rowe, 62, of Lewis Court Chapeltown, was jailed for 12 months after admitting a charge of GBH without intent, criminal damage and possession of a bladed article. He slashed his friend with a knife in Chapel Allerton on March 1 after the pair became embroiled in a dispute over keys to a flat. | Adobe/Google
4. Daniel Javidi-Barazandeh
Daniel Javidi-Barazandeh, 41, of Greenhill Lane, Eastmoor, was jailed for 20 months after admitting ABH and breach of a restraining order. He brought a kebab home for his ex in Wakefield on July 2, despite being handed a restraining order, before throwing her down the stairs when asked to leave. | West Yorkshire Police/National World
5. Jozsef Bora
Jozsef Bora, 56, of no fixed address, was jailed for 12 months after admitting a charge of breaching a restraining order. He had already been jailed for attacking his partner who is from Wakefield and banned from contacting her - but bombarded her with letters from behind bars. | National World
6. William Joyce
William Joyce, 37, of Woodview Terrace, Beeston, was jailed for 30 months after admitting robbery, ABH, common assault and two counts of racially-aggravated harassment. He robbed a mobile phone from his friend in Cross Flatts Park in Beeston earlier this year - among other offences. | West Yorkshire Police/Google