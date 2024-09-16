Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A judge told a dealer caught selling drugs on a campsite at this year’s Leeds Festival that the “message must go out to others”, as he jailed him.

Judge Simon Batiste said Aaron Brown’s intentions at the Bramham Park gathering last month was to “maximise profits”, selling drugs to vulnerable young people.

Brown, a 25-year-old self-employed electrician, was caught with cocaine, MDMA and ketamine worth almost £700 on him. Following his arrest on site, his home on Thirkleby Road, Clayton, near Bradford, was searched and drugs worth a further £1,500 were uncovered.

Prosecuting the case at Leeds Crown Court, Emma Handley said that security were alerted that someone was selling drugs in the “orange” campsite on August 22, the day before the festival got underway.

Brown (pictured) was caught selling cocaine, MDMA and ketamine at Leeds Festival this year. (pics by WYP / National World) | WYP / National World

When they moved in to arrest Brown, he tried to flee but was taken to the ground by security staff. They found the drugs on him along with two phones, including a Nokia “burner” phone on which dealing messages were found.

The messages suggested he would take large orders - including one request for 26 pills - and would take cash or a bank transfer, which Judge Batiste said demonstrated a level of sophistication and large amount of drug stock at his disposal.

Brown, who has two previous convictions for possession of drugs but none for dealing, admitted two counts of dealing in Class A drugs, and one in Class B.

A probation report into Brown suggested his motivation was due to his family’s business struggling and that he wanted to make money.

Mitigating, Fatima Laher said: “He went there with his friends to simply enjoy it but make some quick money. He does not seek to minimise his actions.

“He is embarrassed and it’s been a wake-up call. He very much regrets his behaviour that day. He is terrified. He has never been to custody before.”

But Judge Simon Batiste jailed him for 40 months , telling him: “It’s one of England’s largest music festivals and seen by many young people as a right of passage. They are highly vulnerable and often away from home for the first time.

“They are vulnerable to people like you seeking to sell them drugs. Young people have died taking drugs at the Leeds Festival. The message must go out to people that if you try to sell drugs at the Leeds Festival there will be significant sentences imposed.

“It was not small-scale dealing. It was designed to maximise profits at the festival. You were doing it purely for financial gain.”