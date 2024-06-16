Also appearing before Leeds Crown Court this week was a drink-driving father who killed a young woman and seriously injured his own eight-year-old daughter in a head-on horror smash.
Here is the full court round-up, featuring 10 of the criminals who were sentenced this week -
1. Jonathon Hopkinson
Jonathon Hopkinson, 36, of Hollyshaw Lane, Whitkirk, was jailed for eight years after he admitted causing death by dangerous driving, serious injury by dangerous driving and drink-driving. He ploughed head-on into a car driven by Alice Birchall on Manston Lane in Cross Gates in June 2022 while travelling at speeds of possibly up to 118mph. | West Yorkshire Police Photo: West Yorkshire Police
2. Siyabonga Dunga
Siyabonga Dunga, 39, of Sweet Street, Holbeck, was jailed for 13 years after he was found guilty of administering a substance with intent, kidnap, intent to commit a sexual offence and rape. He drugged a woman at The Backroom bar on Call Lane on January 21 last year, then dragged her to a hotel to rape her. | British Transport Police Photo: British Transport Police
3. Paul Ireland
Paul Ireland, 43, of no fixed address, was jailed for 42 months after he was found guilty of ABH, strangulation and coercive control between 2022 and this year. The court heard he would make his partner keep the curtains closed, constantly accuse her of cheating, and strangle her to the point she stopped breathing. | West Yorkshire Police Photo: West Yorkshire Police
4. Ricky Johnson
Ricky Johnson, 63, of Earl Street, Wakefield, was jailed for 21 months after admitting to breaching a court order. He was previously given a suspended sentence for trying to groom a 13-year-old online. Johnson opened a bank account without telling police, which put him in breach. He also deleted his internet search history. | West Yorkshire Police Photo: West Yorkshire Police
5. Marcus Clarke
Marcus Clarke, 31, of Holts Crest Way, was jailed for 26 months - a sentence that must run concurrently with a pre-existing one - after admitting to burglary and dangerous driving. He burgled his ex partner's home to steal the family passports to prevent a dream trip to Florida. | West Yorkshire Police/Getty/National World Photo: West Yorkshire Police/Getty/National World
6. Kevin Cassley
Kevin Cassley, 42, of Euston Terrace, Holbeck, was jailed for three years after admitting possession of a knife and a class C drug. A burglary charge was proven in his absence, and he admitted failing to surrender to custody. On March 15, he was confronted by a neighbour as he smashed his way into a flat on Cemetery Road, Beeston. | West Yorkshire Police/Google Photo: West Yorkshire Police/Google