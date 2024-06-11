Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A cruel dad in Leeds withheld food in a twisted punishment for his daughter who he also beat with a belt.

The violent parent, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, pleaded guilty to a charge of child cruelty.

He was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court last week.

A violent parent was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to a charge of child cruelty. Photo: James Hardisty. | James Hardisty

The court heard the defendant checked that the young girl was complying with his sick punishment from a camera placed in the kitchen.

In another incident, he removed the mattress from her bed and made her sleep on the floor.

Prosecuting, Anthony Moore said: “In the most serious incident, the defendant became angry because he told the complainant to do the dishes and she forgot. He hit her with belt.

“In a similar incident, she was dragged from her room and she tried to cover herself with a duvet. He pulled it away and hit her in the eye, which was bruised and bloodshot. He then struck her with a belt, which she said was all over her body.”

For the defence, Jeremy Barton said: “He acknowledges wholeheartedly that his behaviour in chastising his child has been inappropriate. He doesn't seek to excuse his behaviour and realises it was wrong.”

He added: “The defendant tells me that life was getting on top of him generally and that the pressure had an impact.”

Addressing the defendant, Recorder Ian Mullarkey said: “You grabbed her and struck her in the eye, which caused bruising and it went bloodshot. She also had a nose bleed. You struck her all over her body with a belt and she felt scared.”