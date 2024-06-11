Leeds Crown Court: Cruel dad withheld food in twisted punishment for daughter who he also beat with belt
The violent parent, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, pleaded guilty to a charge of child cruelty.
He was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court last week.
The court heard the defendant checked that the young girl was complying with his sick punishment from a camera placed in the kitchen.
In another incident, he removed the mattress from her bed and made her sleep on the floor.
Prosecuting, Anthony Moore said: “In the most serious incident, the defendant became angry because he told the complainant to do the dishes and she forgot. He hit her with belt.
“In a similar incident, she was dragged from her room and she tried to cover herself with a duvet. He pulled it away and hit her in the eye, which was bruised and bloodshot. He then struck her with a belt, which she said was all over her body.”
For the defence, Jeremy Barton said: “He acknowledges wholeheartedly that his behaviour in chastising his child has been inappropriate. He doesn't seek to excuse his behaviour and realises it was wrong.”
He added: “The defendant tells me that life was getting on top of him generally and that the pressure had an impact.”
Addressing the defendant, Recorder Ian Mullarkey said: “You grabbed her and struck her in the eye, which caused bruising and it went bloodshot. She also had a nose bleed. You struck her all over her body with a belt and she felt scared.”
He jailed him for 21 months.