Paranoid Leeds bully forced woman to keep curtains closed and 'destroyed' her

Ireland (pictured) was jailed for 42 months. (pic by WYP) | WYP

A controlling boyfriend who “took over everything” in his partner’s life belligerently shook his head as he was jailed for more than three years.

Leeds Crown Court was told that the woman had become a “nervous wreck” after letting Paul Ireland into her life and put her through two years of hell.

He would make her keep the curtains closed, would constantly accuse her of cheating and attack and strangle her to the point she stopped breathing.

He refused to turn up for a trial in which he was found guilty of ABH, strangulation and coercive control between 2022 and earlier this year. He appeared in court via video link this week from HMP Leeds where he was being held on remand.

He spent the hearing shaking his head and interrupting proceedings to contest the Crown’s details of the case, but was quickly muted.

It was heard that the couple began a relationship in October 2022 but he would accuse her “daily” of cheating on him. He forced her to keep her curtains closed at her Chapel Allerton home, accusing her of flashing at the neighbours.

He would make her change her clothes and go through her phone looking for evidence of affairs. He would threaten to kill himself if she tried to end the relationship.

The 43-year-old took her bank cards, keep her from talking to friends and would insist on walking her to work. However, he would also turn violent and threatened to kill her on numerous occasions.

He attacked her in her sleep and strangled her to the point she would not stop breathing.

His victim bravely stood up in court and told of her experiences. She said: “I thought he was a nice guy and we ended up in a relationship. I gave him everything he did not have. He did not have a home or a family.

“Once he got his feet under the table, he took over everything. I’m a nervous wreck. I’m usually a strong independent woman but her has destroyed me from the inside, I’m not sleeping or eating properly, I’m on anti-depressants.

The court was told that Ireland, of no fixed address, has 42 previous convictions for 82 offences, including ABH and battery.

Mitigating, Daniel Lee said: “He knows he has many issues that he needs to address. He knows that if he does not get these issues in order he will be released and it won’t be long before he is sat in a prison cell again.

“He knows the issues aren’t going to be addressed overnight.”