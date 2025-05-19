Craig Jarratt: Body found in Morley woodland believed to be missing Leeds man

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 19th May 2025, 18:11 BST
Police investigating the disappearance of a man from Leeds have discovered a body.

Craig Jarratt, a 52-year-old from Morley, was reported missing last Wednesday, May 14, and was the subject of a public appeal for information.

Earlier today, May 19, officers from West Yorkshire Police found the body of a man in woodland in Morley.

Police have found a body in woodland near Morley.placeholder image
Police have found a body in woodland near Morley. | Getty Images

While the body has not yet been formally identified, it is believed to be Mr. Jarratt, and his family has been informed of the situation.

The death is not being treated as suspicious, and the Coroner's Office has been notified.

