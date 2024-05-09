Allyn Grayson: Tragedy as body found in search for man who went missing after Leeds United match

Officers searching for a missing Leeds man have found a body.

Police have confirmed that they have found the body of a man when searching for Leeds man Allyn Grayson who went missing after going to see Leeds United play on Saturday (May 4).

Officers discovered the body in a wooded area close to Hunslet Road and the A61 in Rothwell just before lunch today (Thursday, May 9).

Officers searching for a man who disappeared after a Leeds United match have found a body. Picture by West Yorkshire Police
Officers searching for a man who disappeared after a Leeds United match have found a body. Picture by West Yorkshire Police

Formal identification is yet to take place, but Mr Grayson’s family have been informed of the find.

Allyn, aged 50, from Rothwell, was last seen at around 5.30pm at the Head of Steam pub on Park Row in the city centre on Saturday.

He had gone to the pub with a friend after the Leeds United game at Elland Road but left suddenly without explanation.

Police issued an appeal after he was reported missing, and said at the time that it was “completely out of character” for Allyn to go missing like this and that they are carrying out “extensive enquiries” to find him.

