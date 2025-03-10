Coroner's officers are searching for the relatives of four men from Leeds and Wakefield who died recently

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 10th Mar 2025, 11:30 BST
The Coroner's Office in Wakefield is searching for the families of four men from Leeds and Wakefield who have died recently.

Coroners are called in to investigate any deaths that are reported to them as suspicious, violent or unnatural.

Officers also investigate any cases where the cause of death is unknown, or the person died in state detention.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The coroner's office in Wakefield has issued the appeal.placeholder image
The coroner's office in Wakefield has issued the appeal. | National World

They are appealing for assistance in tracing known relatives of the following individuals:

  1. Christopher Brassington, aged 69, from Valley Crescent, Wakefield, WF2 0ND, who died on Thursday, February 27, 2025.
  2. John Jans Oubbelboer, aged 62, from Moresdale Lane, Seacroft, Leeds, LS14 6TD, who died on Saturday, March 1, 2025.
  3. Donald Pontefract, aged 65, from Ridgeway, Leeds, LS8 4DF, who died on Monday, March 3, 2025.
  4. Remigijus Rastikas, aged 53, from Blakeley Grove, Wakefield, WF2 9PN, who died on March 5, 2025.

Anyone with any information should contact the Wakefield Coroner's Office on 01924 302180.

Before you go, why not sign up to our free daily newsletter for all of the latest Leeds news sent directly to your inbox.

Related topics:WakefieldLeedsCoroners Service
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice