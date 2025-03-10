The Coroner's Office in Wakefield is searching for the families of four men from Leeds and Wakefield who have died recently.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coroners are called in to investigate any deaths that are reported to them as suspicious, violent or unnatural.

Officers also investigate any cases where the cause of death is unknown, or the person died in state detention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The coroner's office in Wakefield has issued the appeal. | National World

They are appealing for assistance in tracing known relatives of the following individuals:

Christopher Brassington, aged 69, from Valley Crescent, Wakefield, WF2 0ND, who died on Thursday, February 27, 2025. John Jans Oubbelboer, aged 62, from Moresdale Lane, Seacroft, Leeds, LS14 6TD, who died on Saturday, March 1, 2025. Donald Pontefract, aged 65, from Ridgeway, Leeds, LS8 4DF, who died on Monday, March 3, 2025. Remigijus Rastikas, aged 53, from Blakeley Grove, Wakefield, WF2 9PN, who died on March 5, 2025.

Anyone with any information should contact the Wakefield Coroner's Office on 01924 302180.