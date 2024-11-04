Coroner's officers ask public for help in tracing the family of a Leeds man who died in October
Wakefield coroners are seeking public assistance to locate the family of a man who died in Leeds in late October.
Coroner’s offices launch inquests for deaths where circumstances appear violent or unnatural, the cause is unknown, or the individual died in state custody.
Coroner’s officers support investigations and work to contact a deceased person’s nearest relatives.
Wakefield Coroner’s Office is now appealing for help in locating any relatives of 62-year-old Jeremy Dowson, of Meadowgate Drive, Lofthouse, Leeds, who died on Saturday, October 26, 2024.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Wakefield Coroner’s Office at 01924 302180.