Wakefield coroners are seeking public assistance to locate the family of a man who died in Leeds in late October.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coroner’s offices launch inquests for deaths where circumstances appear violent or unnatural, the cause is unknown, or the individual died in state custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The coroners office in Wakefield is searching for relatives of 62-year-old Jeremy Dowson, of Meadowgate Drive in Lofthouse, Leeds. | Google/National World

Wakefield Coroner’s Office is now appealing for help in locating any relatives of 62-year-old Jeremy Dowson, of Meadowgate Drive, Lofthouse, Leeds, who died on Saturday, October 26, 2024.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wakefield Coroner’s Office at 01924 302180.