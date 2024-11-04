Coroner's officers ask public for help in tracing the family of a Leeds man who died in October

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 4th Nov 2024, 11:30 BST
Wakefield coroners are seeking public assistance to locate the family of a man who died in Leeds in late October.

Coroner’s offices launch inquests for deaths where circumstances appear violent or unnatural, the cause is unknown, or the individual died in state custody.

Coroner’s officers support investigations and work to contact a deceased person’s nearest relatives.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The coroners office in Wakefield is searching for relatives of 62-year-old Jeremy Dowson, of Meadowgate Drive in Lofthouse, Leeds.placeholder image
The coroners office in Wakefield is searching for relatives of 62-year-old Jeremy Dowson, of Meadowgate Drive in Lofthouse, Leeds. | Google/National World

Wakefield Coroner’s Office is now appealing for help in locating any relatives of 62-year-old Jeremy Dowson, of Meadowgate Drive, Lofthouse, Leeds, who died on Saturday, October 26, 2024.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wakefield Coroner’s Office at 01924 302180.

Before you go, why not sign up to our free daily newsletter to get all of the latest Leeds news sent directly to your inbox.

Related topics:LeedsInvestigations
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice