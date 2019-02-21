CCTV released after attempted robbery in Leeds post office

West Yorkshire Police have released images of a man they would like to speak to about an attempted robbery in Lower Wortley.

The man, who was wearing a distinctive aviator-style hat with a fur trim and a yellow hi-viz vest, walked into the post office on Dixon Lane at 4.45pm on Monday February 4.

The man demanded cash from the till from the post office in Lower Wortley.

He demanded cash from staff, but when they refused he left in the direction of Kellet Crescent.

-> West Yorkshire Police recruitment - how to apply for a job handling 999 calls

The suspect is described as a white male, with a ginger beard and was wearing dark glasses. He was also wearing blue trousers and black shoes.

Any with information is asked to call police on 101, or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk, quoting crime reference 13190063588.

-> 2,500 day-old chicks stolen from Yorkshire farm