West Yorkshire Police recruitment - how to apply for a job handling 999 calls

West Yorkshire Police have launched a recruitment drive for call handlers.

Applicants will need need you to provide a professional call handling service in relation to crime and incident recording to members of the public and the Force.

The job involves answering calls for service including 999 calls, carry out telephone assessments and accurately record and communicate information to provide the caller with either an appropriate Police response or a referral to an appropriate partner agency.

Police chiefs are looking for candidates who are able to work a full rotating shift pattern - covering 24 hours, 365 days - as required & to also be flexible to suit the requirements of the department.

The salary is £18,486-£22,275 per annum, plus 20 per cent shift allowance and 13.45 per cent weekend enhancements.

The vacancies are suitable for job share. And the application process will close at 23.55pm on February 26, 2019.

Interested? Click here for more details