2,500 day-old chicks stolen from Yorkshire farm

Police are appealing for information after 2,500 day-old chicks were stolen from a farm in North Yorkshire.

The hatchlings were taken sometime between the evening of Friday February 15 and the morning of Monday February 18 from a farm in Pickhill, near Thirsk.

North Yorkshire Police say the chicks will have needed incubated care.

Chickens come out of their eggs very wet and need heat to dry out. Without it they risk becoming too cold and can die.

If you have any information contact police on 101, using reference NYP-20022019-0325.